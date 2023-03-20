América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.70.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMX. UBS Group cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.40 to $22.50 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on América Móvil in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
América Móvil Stock Performance
NYSE AMX opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil
América Móvil Company Profile
America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).
