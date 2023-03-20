América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMX. UBS Group cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.40 to $22.50 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on América Móvil in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

América Móvil Stock Performance

NYSE AMX opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

América Móvil Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,099,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in América Móvil by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at about $929,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in América Móvil by 83,299.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in América Móvil by 809.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 277,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 246,768 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

See Also

