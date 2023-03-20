American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded American Realty Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.
American Realty Investors Trading Up 7.1 %
Shares of ARL opened at $29.98 on Thursday. American Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $452.26 million, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors Company Profile
American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
