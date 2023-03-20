American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded American Realty Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of ARL opened at $29.98 on Thursday. American Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $452.26 million, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in American Realty Investors during the second quarter worth $216,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in American Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth $680,000. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

