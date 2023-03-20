American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in American Tower by 379.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE AMT opened at $201.00 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.24.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.31.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

