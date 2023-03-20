Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Gap Up to $35.79

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.79, but opened at $37.26. Ameris Bancorp shares last traded at $37.44, with a volume of 41,681 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.17). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $272.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen purchased 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,604.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,326.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 80,551 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 21.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

