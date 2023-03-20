Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Gap Up to $35.79

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.79, but opened at $37.26. Ameris Bancorp shares last traded at $37.44, with a volume of 41,681 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.
Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 4.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.13.
Insider Transactions at Ameris Bancorp
In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen purchased 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,604.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,326.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 80,551 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 21.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
About Ameris Bancorp
Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
