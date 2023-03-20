AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of ABC opened at $152.02 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.54%.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,455 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

