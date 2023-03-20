AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.11.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $134.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.40. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.06.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,440 shares of company stock worth $2,507,660. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,832,003,000 after buying an additional 150,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,773,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,899,000 after purchasing an additional 357,665 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,341,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,005,000 after acquiring an additional 143,765 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,834,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,410,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,797,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,365,000 after acquiring an additional 56,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

