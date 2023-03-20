Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $609.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.93 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 76.11%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,834,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,927,000 after buying an additional 181,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,082,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,535,000 after buying an additional 91,072 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 935.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,489 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,487,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 260,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

