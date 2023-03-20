Amp (AMP) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

Amp (AMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Amp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Amp has traded down 8% against the dollar. Amp has a market cap of $148.15 million and $9.73 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Amp alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.90 or 0.00354331 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,188.55 or 0.25754020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Amp

Amp launched on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Amp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amp is a digital collateral token created as an evolution of Flexacoin. It is designed to enable fast and secure value transfer with a focus on irreversibility. Amp is used as collateral to ensure the value of transfers during the confirmation process, which can take seconds to days. If consensus is not reached, the Amp collateral can be liquidated to cover losses. Collateral partitions are subsets of Amp tokens used for specific purposes, each with unique addresses and customizable rules and strategies. Amp is used by Flexa to build secure and transparent networks that accrue value.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.