Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 44,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.64. 587,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,971. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.18 and a 200-day moving average of $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

