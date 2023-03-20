Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

Insider Activity

Analog Devices Price Performance

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,723 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $185.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $196.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

