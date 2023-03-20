Analysts Set GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target at $8.00

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
GoodRx Price Performance
GDRX stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.43, a PEG ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
GoodRx Company Profile
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.
