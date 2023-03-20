Analysts Set GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target at $8.00

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

GDRX stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.43, a PEG ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GoodRx by 112,694.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,568,000 after buying an additional 739,017 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,318,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after buying an additional 3,202,061 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 10.0% in the second quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,629,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after buying an additional 420,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 1.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,622,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,916,000 after buying an additional 55,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

