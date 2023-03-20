Analysts’ Upgrades for March 20th (ASPN, AZUL, BDNNY, BN, CAG, CLF, DAO, EGP, ENPH, FGSGF)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, March 20th:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Benchmark Co. currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)

was upgraded by analysts at Handelsbanken from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $9.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.00.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $185.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $180.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $225.00 target price on the stock.

Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has GBX 560 ($6.83) price target on the stock.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $123.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $122.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $100.00 price target on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $85.00 target price on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) was upgraded by analysts at Williams Trading from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $34.00.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

