Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for UMH Properties (UMH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for UMH Properties (NYSE: UMH):

3/16/2023 – UMH Properties is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – UMH Properties was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2023 – UMH Properties had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2023 – UMH Properties was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

UMH Properties Price Performance

NYSE:UMH traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 300,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,347. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $25.46.

Get UMH Properties Inc alerts:

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently -122.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

In other UMH Properties news, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael P. Landy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,791.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew I. Hirsch acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $27,947.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,589.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 4,652 shares of company stock worth $73,384 in the last ninety days. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in UMH Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 104,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 5.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.