Analyzing GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD)

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Rating) and GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and GreenLight Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A GreenLight Biosciences N/A N/A -$15.06 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39% GreenLight Biosciences N/A -195.71% -45.30%

Volatility & Risk

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenLight Biosciences has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PharmaCyte Biotech and GreenLight Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A GreenLight Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

GreenLight Biosciences has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 985.91%. Given GreenLight Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GreenLight Biosciences is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of GreenLight Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of GreenLight Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GreenLight Biosciences beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

(Get Rating)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

About GreenLight Biosciences

(Get Rating)

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

