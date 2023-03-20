Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.79.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Angi in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Angi from $2.60 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Angi alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 48,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $144,492.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,570 shares of company stock valued at $145,710. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

Angi Stock Down 4.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,517,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,927,000 after buying an additional 161,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 9.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,428,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after buying an additional 556,774 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,603,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,924,000 after buying an additional 68,457 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 2,461,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after buying an additional 850,431 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 27.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,394,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,968,000 after buying an additional 509,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $2.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. Angi has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.