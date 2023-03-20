Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance

Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $26.86 on Thursday. Anika Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $32.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.29. The firm has a market cap of $392.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,492,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,512,000 after acquiring an additional 337,909 shares in the last quarter. Diker Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 22,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 457.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

