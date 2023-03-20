APA (NASDAQ:APA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of APA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised APA from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on APA from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on APA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.29.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ APA opened at $31.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. APA has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $51.95.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that APA will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 385.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,110,000 after buying an additional 2,346,254 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $73,939,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of APA by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,555 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of APA by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,009 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.