Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $8.87 million and approximately $533,456.62 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00062731 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00043785 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007520 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019434 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000796 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.