AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) vs. Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Head to Head Comparison

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) and Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

AppFolio has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xunlei has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AppFolio and Xunlei’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppFolio $471.88 million 8.79 -$68.12 million ($1.95) -60.06 Xunlei $342.56 million 0.39 $1.19 million $0.31 6.52

Profitability

Xunlei has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AppFolio. AppFolio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xunlei, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares AppFolio and Xunlei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppFolio -14.44% -24.97% -17.67% Xunlei 6.28% 6.99% 4.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AppFolio and Xunlei, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppFolio 0 1 2 0 2.67 Xunlei 0 0 0 0 N/A

AppFolio presently has a consensus target price of $123.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.60%. Given AppFolio’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AppFolio is more favorable than Xunlei.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.8% of AppFolio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Xunlei shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of AppFolio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Xunlei shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Xunlei beats AppFolio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc., provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses. It also provides Value+ services that are designed to enhance, automate, and streamline processes and workflows for property management businesses, such as artificial intelligence leasing assistant, tenant screening, electronic payment, utility management, maintenance contact center, tenant debt collection, and mailing services. The company was founded by Brian Donahoo, Klaus Schauser and Jonathan Walker in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

