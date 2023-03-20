Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a buy rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $155.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. Apple has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,890,884,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Apple by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,342 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

