Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,572,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 2,732,340 shares.The stock last traded at $12.17 and had previously closed at $11.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 8.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 46.60, a current ratio of 46.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.39%.

In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,683.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,430.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,683.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 27,383 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 14,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,982,000 after buying an additional 2,103,266 shares in the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.