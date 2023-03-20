ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ARC opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $132.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. ARC Document Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Saturday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

In related news, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 23,230 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $74,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 414,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 124,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 44,133 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 597,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 32,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

