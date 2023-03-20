Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARQT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $677.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $27.40.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $144,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $144,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $37,886.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 374,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,056,699.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,548 shares of company stock worth $537,319 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $4,438,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 219.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,389,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,556,000 after purchasing an additional 954,597 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 108.6% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 472,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 245,701 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,712,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,357,000 after purchasing an additional 155,087 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $114,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

