Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
ARQT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $677.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $27.40.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $4,438,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 219.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,389,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,556,000 after purchasing an additional 954,597 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 108.6% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 472,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 245,701 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,712,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,357,000 after purchasing an additional 155,087 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $114,000.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
