Artur Bergman Sells 11,163 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $175,817.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,597,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,908,073.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 6th, Artur Bergman sold 32,388 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $491,973.72.
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Artur Bergman sold 2,420 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $33,734.80.
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Artur Bergman sold 1,101 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $17,065.50.
- On Thursday, February 16th, Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $893,544.06.
Fastly Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FSLY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.33. 2,870,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,045,633. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on FSLY. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.
Fastly Company Profile
Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fastly (FSLY)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.