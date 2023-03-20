Artur Bergman Sells 11,163 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $175,817.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,597,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,908,073.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Monday, March 6th, Artur Bergman sold 32,388 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $491,973.72.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Artur Bergman sold 2,420 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $33,734.80.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Artur Bergman sold 1,101 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $17,065.50.

On Thursday, February 16th, Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $893,544.06.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.33. 2,870,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,045,633. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 48,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 36,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,029,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSLY. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.