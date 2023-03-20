Arweave Tops One Day Volume of $31.71 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $8.70 or 0.00030909 BTC on major exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $290.47 million and approximately $31.71 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,140.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.97 or 0.00468976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00128284 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.