Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Down 6.7 %
Shares of AHT opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $105.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.28. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $12.09.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.
