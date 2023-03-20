Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of AHT opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $105.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.28. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $12.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 42.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4,580.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

