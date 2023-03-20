Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ashford Stock Performance
AINC traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282. Ashford has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $19.70.
About Ashford
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashford (AINC)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.