Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ashland from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.13.

Shares of ASH opened at $95.00 on Thursday. Ashland has a 52 week low of $91.66 and a 52 week high of $114.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.75 and a 200-day moving average of $104.25.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.58 million. Ashland had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashland will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 8.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ashland by 4.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the third quarter worth $9,523,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 2,554.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

