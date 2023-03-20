Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of AWH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,472. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.96. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.26.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

