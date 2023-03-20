Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 313,566 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,566 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.38% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $72,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after acquiring an additional 29,286 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,823,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 472.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after buying an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 95,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Avian Securities cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.11.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $91.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 123.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.01 and its 200 day moving average is $97.68. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $117.77.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $286,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,917. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $1,115,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,743,297.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $286,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,607,900. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

