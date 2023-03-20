Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 390,044 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,044 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.53% of Skyworks Solutions worth $77,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $114.07 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.35.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.