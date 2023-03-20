Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 339,629 Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 339,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,546,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,373,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:INSP opened at $246.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.79. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.74 and a fifty-two week high of $282.31.

Insider Activity

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Philip Ebeling sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Philip Ebeling sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,994,609.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,597,781.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,789 shares of company stock worth $11,099,735. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.