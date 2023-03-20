Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 669,348 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 462,531 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $58,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at about $12,058,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 727.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $135,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,432,393 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $134,201,000 after purchasing an additional 868,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.45.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

EXPE opened at $93.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.19 and a 200-day moving average of $100.21. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $203.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

