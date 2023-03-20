Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $69.37 Million Investment in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 905,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,368,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total transaction of $146,662.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at $403,637.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total transaction of $146,662.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at $403,637.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $38,165.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,993.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,865 shares of company stock worth $269,670 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autoliv Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALV shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Autoliv from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Autoliv from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Autoliv from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Autoliv from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Autoliv stock opened at $87.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.29. Autoliv had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

