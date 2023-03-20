Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.92 and last traded at $18.89. 284,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,821,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Associated Banc Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.92 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.74%.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,694.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 26,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 94.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

