Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Up 5.7%

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $111.23 and last traded at $110.89. Approximately 259,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 420,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

Assurant Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Assurant by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

