ATB Capital Lowers HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Price Target to C$0.80

HEXO (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.40 to C$0.80 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 52.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$2.80 to C$2.57 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of HEXO from C$2.80 to C$1.80 in a research note on Monday.

HEXO Stock Performance

HEXO traded down C$0.06 on Monday, reaching C$1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 253,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,528. HEXO has a 12-month low of C$1.23 and a 12-month high of C$13.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.70. The company has a market cap of C$71.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.13.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

