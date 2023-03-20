Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Athersys in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.
Athersys Stock Performance
Shares of ATHX opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $33.25.
About Athersys
Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.
