Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Athersys in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ATHX opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $33.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 605.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106,426 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 604.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111,140 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 438.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 151,494 shares in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

