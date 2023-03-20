Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.40.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Price Performance

ATKR opened at $130.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.70. Atkore has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $154.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.22.

Insider Activity

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.71. Atkore had a return on equity of 76.09% and a net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $833.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atkore will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $358,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,398.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $358,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,398.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,813 shares of company stock worth $6,997,675. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atkore by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atkore by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Atkore by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter.

About Atkore

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.