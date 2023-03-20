Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Trading Down 4.9%

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $149.43 and last traded at $150.47. Approximately 863,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,537,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.25.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.11.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $1,178,653.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,575.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $255,261.36. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 134,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,239,163.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $1,178,653.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,298 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,575.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,517 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlassian by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,015,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

