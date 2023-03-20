AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AN. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AutoNation from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.38.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $126.55 on Thursday. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $158.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $13,102,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,878,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,225,040.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $13,102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,878,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,225,040.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 12,538 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $1,346,831.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,694,803 shares in the company, valued at $611,735,738.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,098 shares of company stock worth $54,584,862 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AutoNation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in AutoNation by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

