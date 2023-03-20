Avalanche Price Tops $17.00 on Top Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.54 billion and approximately $222.63 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $17.00 or 0.00060418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00041395 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000256 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018382 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,683,460 coins and its circulating supply is 325,620,740 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.