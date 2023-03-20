Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVY. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $207.10.

Shares of AVY opened at $166.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 434.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 494.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

