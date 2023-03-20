Avity Investment Management Inc. Acquires 102 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 166.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $844,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $184.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.50.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

