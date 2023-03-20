Avity Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 290,204 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,927 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 3.3% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $31,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,581,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $443,273,000 after buying an additional 3,537,778 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $582,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,955,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,683 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $371,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,945,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $97.12 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

