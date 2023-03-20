Avity Investment Management Inc. Makes New $231,000 Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,134,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,185,280,000 after buying an additional 1,383,232 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,947,000 after purchasing an additional 147,509 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,070,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,468,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,778,000 after purchasing an additional 126,893 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HIG opened at $65.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,221 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,221 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,167 shares of company stock worth $7,872,898. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

