Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,216 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Avity Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 3.0% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $28,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.50.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $251.62 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $345.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.95. The stock has a market cap of $158.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

