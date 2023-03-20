Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 26,050 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Avity Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,050 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 68,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 31,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 47,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 573,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,252,000 after acquiring an additional 28,029 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $66.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.95. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.