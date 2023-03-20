Axie Infinity Price Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $9.11 or 0.00032491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $206.88 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025287 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001831 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019600 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003499 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00200098 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,040.68 or 1.00017549 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002285 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,605,573 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,605,572.61362292 in circulation.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

