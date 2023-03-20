AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of AXGN opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33. AxoGen has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

In other AxoGen news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $136,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,555 shares in the company, valued at $530,550.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $136,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $207,296.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at $416,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 851.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 1,282.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 610.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 139.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

